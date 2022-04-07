Insured Finance Trading Down 16.1% This Week (INFI)

Insured Finance (INFI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $369,394.28 and $15,138.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00046383 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.06 or 0.07415250 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,422.05 or 0.99993492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00051032 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,337,394 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

