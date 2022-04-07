Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Position Trimmed by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Insperity by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Insperity by 8.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Insperity by 3.0% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 91,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 194,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insperity stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $100.99. 3,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,045. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.82 and a 12-month high of $129.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.93.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.33). Insperity had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 56.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insperity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

