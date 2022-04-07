Insider Selling: Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CFO Sells 2,310 Shares of Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CFO William John Kelly sold 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $11,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

William John Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

On Wednesday, February 2nd, William John Kelly sold 2,068 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $13,069.76.

RBOT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,017. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 61.49 and a quick ratio of 61.49. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79.

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RBOT. Piper Sandler downgraded Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicarious Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VK Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,386,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth $33,472,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $12,962,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $11,399,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 38,688.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 815,170 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.