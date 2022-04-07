Insider Selling: Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CFO Sells 2,310 Shares of Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CFO William John Kelly sold 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $11,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
William John Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, William John Kelly sold 2,068 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $13,069.76.
RBOT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,017. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 61.49 and a quick ratio of 61.49. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79.
Several brokerages have commented on RBOT. Piper Sandler downgraded Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicarious Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VK Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,386,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth $33,472,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $12,962,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $11,399,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 38,688.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 815,170 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
