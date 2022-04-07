Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Sells 1,614 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total value of $281,981.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total transaction of $269,375.76.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,380 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total transaction of $672,789.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $675,150.00.

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $152.58. 1,895,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,804,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 1.37. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $412.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.94 and its 200 day moving average is $244.50.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The company had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Twilio by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,106,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,333,000 after buying an additional 37,840 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Twilio by 186.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Twilio by 363.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 24.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.52.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

