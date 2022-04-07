Insider Selling: RH (NYSE:RH) Insider Sells $5,595,530.50 in Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $5,595,530.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RH stock opened at $335.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.91. RH has a fifty-two week low of $317.00 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $376.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.18.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,764,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,345,000 after buying an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,588,000 after acquiring an additional 313,268 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in RH by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,179,000 after acquiring an additional 266,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the third quarter valued at about $165,770,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on RH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.76.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

