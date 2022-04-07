Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells $12,478.25 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) insider Mukul Kumar sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $12,478.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Mukul Kumar sold 1,012 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $28,072.88.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $245,929.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $209,907.00.

PUBM opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.01. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $62.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of -0.07.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. Research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,487,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 844,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after acquiring an additional 81,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,173,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PubMatic by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 675,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after buying an additional 272,694 shares in the last quarter. 23.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PUBM. KeyCorp cut their target price on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

