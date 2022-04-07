Insider Selling: ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Sells 32,931 Shares of Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $473,218.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PUMP stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,900. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.80. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 2.71.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.19). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $246.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ProPetro by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,548,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,973 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,269,000. Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,610 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,743,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,478,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,389,000 after acquiring an additional 668,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PUMP shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. R. F. Lafferty lifted their target price on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

ProPetro Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

