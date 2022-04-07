Insider Selling: Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Insider Sells £28,689.30 in Stock

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) insider Sally Johnson sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.88), for a total transaction of £28,689.30 ($37,625.31).

Shares of LON:PSON opened at GBX 775 ($10.16) on Thursday. Pearson plc has a 12 month low of GBX 571 ($7.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 883.60 ($11.59). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 688.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 653.27. The firm has a market cap of £5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.95%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.80) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 590 ($7.74) to GBX 742 ($9.73) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.11) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 725 ($9.51) target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pearson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 790.33 ($10.37).

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

