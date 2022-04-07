Insider Selling: Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Insider Sells £28,689.30 in Stock

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) insider Sally Johnson sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.88), for a total transaction of £28,689.30 ($37,625.31).
Shares of LON:PSON opened at GBX 775 ($10.16) on Thursday. Pearson plc has a 12 month low of GBX 571 ($7.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 883.60 ($11.59). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 688.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 653.27. The firm has a market cap of £5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.95%.
About Pearson (Get Rating)
Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
