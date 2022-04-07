Insider Selling: Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Major Shareholder Sells $146,073.00 in Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 66,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $146,073.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 163,333 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $351,165.95.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 22,182 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $46,582.20.

On Monday, March 28th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 48,141 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $101,096.10.

On Friday, March 25th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 207,075 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $443,140.50.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 454,774 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $959,573.14.

On Monday, March 21st, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 303,396 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $643,199.52.

On Thursday, March 17th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 25,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $54,000.00.

OSG stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $186.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 70,854 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 107.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 843.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 576,255 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 280.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,378,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,317 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

