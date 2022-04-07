Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $4,121,147.18 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $4,121,147.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $280.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 1.17. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.33 and a 12 month high of $350.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.37.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $462.20 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.18%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morningstar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Morningstar by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.