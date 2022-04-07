Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $1,374,118.02 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $1,374,118.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 38,246 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $3,172,505.70.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $69.38 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $62.40 and a 52-week high of $181.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $94,106,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,948,000 after purchasing an additional 555,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 306,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,866,000 after purchasing an additional 190,902 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 182.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 258,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after purchasing an additional 167,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,493,000 after purchasing an additional 67,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSHD. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.86.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

