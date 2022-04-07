Insider Selling: Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $48,352,634.88 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 165,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $48,352,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 39,393 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $11,548,057.95.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total value of $730,075.00.
- On Monday, March 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,538 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.15, for a total value of $2,202,226.70.
- On Monday, March 21st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 35,245 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $10,306,695.35.
- On Thursday, March 17th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $62,436,000.00.
- On Monday, March 14th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 173,085 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total value of $46,627,368.15.
- On Friday, March 11th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,840 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.05, for a total value of $5,876,052.00.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,018 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total value of $5,335,197.36.
- On Friday, March 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $55,070,400.00.
Eli Lilly and stock opened at $305.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.09. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $306.56.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.83.
About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
