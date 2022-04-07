Insider Selling: Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $48,352,634.88 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 165,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $48,352,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 39,393 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $11,548,057.95.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total value of $730,075.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,538 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.15, for a total value of $2,202,226.70.

On Monday, March 21st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 35,245 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $10,306,695.35.

On Thursday, March 17th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $62,436,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 173,085 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total value of $46,627,368.15.

On Friday, March 11th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,840 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.05, for a total value of $5,876,052.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,018 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total value of $5,335,197.36.

On Friday, March 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $55,070,400.00.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $305.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.09. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $306.56.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.83.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

