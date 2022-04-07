Insider Selling: Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer Sells C$92,875.00 in Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Iliya Garkov sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.43, for a total value of C$92,875.00.
Iliya Garkov also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Iliya Garkov sold 12,900 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.60, for a total value of C$98,040.00.
TSE:DPM opened at C$7.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$6.99 and a 1 year high of C$9.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.28.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price target on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
