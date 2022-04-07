Insider Selling: Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Kira Scherer Wampler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 11th, Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of Doximity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $129,316.00.
Shares of DOCS opened at $51.49 on Thursday. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $107.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.21.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,948,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 158,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.58.
About Doximity (Get Rating)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Doximity (DOCS)
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.