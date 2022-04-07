Insider Selling: Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kira Scherer Wampler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of Doximity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $129,316.00.

Shares of DOCS opened at $51.49 on Thursday. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $107.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.21.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,948,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 158,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.58.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

