Insider Selling: Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Insider Sells $306,362.70 in Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $306,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:CMI opened at $198.51 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.50 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 500.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

