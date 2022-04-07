Insider Selling: Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) CFO Sells $105,629.57 in Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $105,629.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
BEAM stock opened at $54.80 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $138.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.29.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 714.91% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,824,000 after purchasing an additional 93,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.
