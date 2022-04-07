Insider Selling: Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) CFO Sells $105,629.57 in Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $105,629.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BEAM stock opened at $54.80 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $138.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.29.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 714.91% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,824,000 after purchasing an additional 93,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

