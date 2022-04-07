Insider Selling: Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Director Sells 4,020 Shares of Stock

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:BAX traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.01. 140,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,809,047. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.
