Insider Selling: Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Director Sells 4,020 Shares of Stock

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BAX traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.01. 140,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,809,047. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

Baxter International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.