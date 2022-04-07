Insider Selling: Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Insider Sells $443,275.00 in Stock

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AMED opened at $163.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.62. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.72. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.12 and a 1 year high of $292.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $152.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Amedisys by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

