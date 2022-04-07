Insider Buying: Symphony International Holdings Limited (LON:SIHL) Insider Acquires 241,543 Shares of Stock

Symphony International Holdings Limited (LON:SIHL – Get Rating) insider Anil Thadani acquired 241,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £106,278.92 ($139,382.19).

Symphony International stock opened at GBX 0.47 ($0.01) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 25.77 and a quick ratio of 25.56. Symphony International Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.49 ($0.01). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.43.

Symphony International Company Profile

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion. It also invests in real estate development.

