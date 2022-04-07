Insider Buying: i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX) Insider Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX – Get Rating) insider Steven Michael Oyer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £740 ($970.49).
Steven Michael Oyer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 4th, Steven Michael Oyer acquired 885 shares of i(x) Net Zero stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £663.75 ($870.49).
IX stock opened at GBX 74 ($0.97) on Thursday. has a 52-week low of GBX 71 ($0.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 78 ($1.02).
i(x) Net Zero Company Profile (Get Rating)
I(X) Net Zero PLC operates as an investment company with focus on energy transition and sustainability in the built environment. The company also operates as a broker/dealer and provides investment banking services to its clients. Its services consist of placement agent and related advisory services.
Read More
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
Receive News & Ratings for i(x) Net Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i(x) Net Zero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.