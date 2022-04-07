Insider Buying: i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX) Insider Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX – Get Rating) insider Steven Michael Oyer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £740 ($970.49).

Steven Michael Oyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Steven Michael Oyer acquired 885 shares of i(x) Net Zero stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £663.75 ($870.49).

IX stock opened at GBX 74 ($0.97) on Thursday. has a 52-week low of GBX 71 ($0.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 78 ($1.02).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of i(x) Net Zero in a report on Friday, April 1st.

i(x) Net Zero Company Profile (Get Rating)

I(X) Net Zero PLC operates as an investment company with focus on energy transition and sustainability in the built environment. The company also operates as a broker/dealer and provides investment banking services to its clients. Its services consist of placement agent and related advisory services.

