Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INO shares. Bank of America upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 165,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,649,267. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market cap of $760.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17,104.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.49%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

