Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Shares Gap Down to $24.54

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.54, but opened at $23.95. Inotiv shares last traded at $23.67, with a volume of 2,393 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOTV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Inotiv ( NASDAQ:NOTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.70). Inotiv had a negative net margin of 49.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $84.21 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inotiv, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Cole Davis purchased 1,250 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $25,712.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip A. Downing purchased 2,000 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.97 per share, with a total value of $47,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 56,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,916. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Inotiv in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Inotiv in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Inotiv by 174.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inotiv in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Inotiv in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

