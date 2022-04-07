Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) vs. Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) Head to Head Contrast

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Innovative Industrial Properties and Blue Ridge Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Industrial Properties 0 1 4 0 2.80 Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus target price of $268.17, suggesting a potential upside of 37.89%. Given Innovative Industrial Properties’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Innovative Industrial Properties is more favorable than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.6% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Industrial Properties 55.73% 7.48% 5.65% Blue Ridge Real Estate 37.43% 26.56% 23.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Industrial Properties $204.55 million 24.48 $113.99 million $4.56 42.65 Blue Ridge Real Estate $14.56 million 1.66 $5.45 million $2.26 4.42

Innovative Industrial Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Real Estate. Blue Ridge Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovative Industrial Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Innovative Industrial Properties has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company Profile

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake Â- Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2019, it owned 9,689 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania.

