Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.80.

INGR opened at $88.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.43 and its 200 day moving average is $93.01.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ingredion will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.94%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2 shares of company stock valued at $170. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 6,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

