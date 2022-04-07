Information Services (TSE:ISV) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.52

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.52 and traded as low as C$23.57. Information Services shares last traded at C$24.73, with a volume of 4,682 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on ISV. Raymond James set a C$29.00 target price on Information Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Information Services from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on Information Services from C$30.75 to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Information Services from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$432.78 million and a P/E ratio of 13.89.

Information Services ( TSE:ISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$44.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Information Services Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Information Services (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

