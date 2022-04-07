Informa plc (LON:INF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 656.60 ($8.61).

INF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.72) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Informa from GBX 560 ($7.34) to GBX 568 ($7.45) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.98) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other news, insider Gareth Wright sold 26,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.90), for a total transaction of £162,040.34 ($212,511.92). Also, insider Patrick Martell sold 6,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 606 ($7.95), for a total transaction of £41,856.42 ($54,893.67).

Shares of INF traded down GBX 7.20 ($0.09) on Thursday, reaching GBX 604.20 ($7.92). 2,030,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,007,104. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 581.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 546.97. Informa has a 12 month low of GBX 459.80 ($6.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 628 ($8.24). The firm has a market cap of £8.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

