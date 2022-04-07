Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Sells $64,070.00 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $64,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 706 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $42,840.08.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 7,602 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $517,392.12.

On Friday, February 11th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $138,720.00.

PI stock opened at $53.53 on Thursday. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.37.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

