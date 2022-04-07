iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.30

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 66258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$3.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52.

Get iMetal Resources alerts:

About iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR)

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of 145 squares kilometers located in Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iMetal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMetal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.