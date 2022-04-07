iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.30

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 66258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$3.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52.
About iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR)
Read More
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- What Can Investors Expect Next From Netflix?
Receive News & Ratings for iMetal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMetal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.