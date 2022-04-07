iMe Lab (LIME) Price Tops $0.0345

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. iMe Lab has a total market capitalization of $5.43 million and $840,391.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iMe Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

iMe Lab Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iMe Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

