Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Phillip G. Febbo Sells 1,988 Shares

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $9.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $368.00. 802,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,096. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.79 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.68 and a 200 day moving average of $371.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 72.87, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 90.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Illumina by 241.9% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.91.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

