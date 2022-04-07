Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 1,066 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 5.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 59.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 14.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 5.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.32.

NYSE STZ opened at $231.81 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -772.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,013.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

