Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 1,065 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.60.

Shares of AMT opened at $268.62 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.45 and its 200-day moving average is $260.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.06%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.