Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZEN opened at $122.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.10 and a 200 day moving average of $109.10. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $155.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Zendesk’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZEN. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.30.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $781,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $4,286,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,074 shares of company stock valued at $13,858,464 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

