Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $5,643,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,275,000 after buying an additional 119,686 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 16.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total value of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $461.46 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $329.87 and a one year high of $490.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $421.60 and a 200 day moving average of $391.73. The company has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.59 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

