Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,757 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Equifax by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,107,000 after purchasing an additional 480,021 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 891,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,945,000 after purchasing an additional 388,199 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Equifax by 8,193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 333,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,310,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $223.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $180.85 and a one year high of $300.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.72.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.42.

About Equifax (Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.