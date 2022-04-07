Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $370.09 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $274.60 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $322.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 173.75 and a beta of 0.44.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.38.

SBA Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.