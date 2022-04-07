Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 12,080.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDK Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

CDK opened at $48.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.20. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.03%.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

