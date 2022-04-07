Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 61,714 Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61,714 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Flex by 12.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,608,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,646,000 after buying an additional 4,635,100 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,848,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,957,000 after purchasing an additional 259,844 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Flex by 10.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,593,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,699 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flex by 9.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,456,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Flex by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,683,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,600,000 after purchasing an additional 326,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

