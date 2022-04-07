Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 3,629 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on D shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.78.

NYSE D opened at $87.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.77. The company has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.06.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

