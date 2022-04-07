Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 2,601 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in NovoCure by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in NovoCure by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in NovoCure by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 43,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in NovoCure by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $85.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $59.57 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.83 and its 200 day moving average is $89.39.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $69,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $85,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,551,967. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.38.

About NovoCure (Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.