Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 249.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in nVent Electric by 298.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 7.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

NYSE:NVT opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $27.87 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

