Ilika (LON:IKA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $137.63

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 137.63 ($1.80) and traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.57). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 120 ($1.57), with a volume of 119,556 shares.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.21) price target on shares of Ilika in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.41) target price on shares of Ilika in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 15.50. The stock has a market cap of £188.26 million and a P/E ratio of -33.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 122.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 137.63.
About Ilika (LON:IKA)
Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.
