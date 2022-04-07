Ilika (LON:IKA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $137.63

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 137.63 ($1.80) and traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.57). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 120 ($1.57), with a volume of 119,556 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.21) price target on shares of Ilika in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.41) target price on shares of Ilika in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Ilika alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 15.50. The stock has a market cap of £188.26 million and a P/E ratio of -33.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 122.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 137.63.

In other news, insider Graeme Purdy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £21,300 ($27,934.43). Also, insider Stephen John Boydell sold 112,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40), for a total transaction of £119,859.26 ($157,192.47). Insiders sold 388,222 shares of company stock valued at $42,864,366 in the last ninety days.

About Ilika (LON:IKA)

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.