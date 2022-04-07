Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Receives $18.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IKNA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ikena Oncology from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ikena Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IKNA traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.01. 639,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,236. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.24. Ikena Oncology has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $251.71 million and a P/E ratio of -2.19.

Ikena Oncology ( NASDAQ:IKNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 million. Analysts predict that Ikena Oncology will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 787.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

