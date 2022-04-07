Ignition Hits One Day Trading Volume of $45.00 (IC)

Ignition (IC) traded 54.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Ignition has a market cap of $31,374.58 and $45.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 72.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,832.38 or 1.00005573 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00062965 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00028200 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002119 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,539,648 coins and its circulating supply is 1,526,475 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.