IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $22.92, but opened at $23.75. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 14,400 shares.

Specifically, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Loberg bought 21,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $499,997.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.22. The company has a market capitalization of $827.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of -0.68.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 312.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 87,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 66,007 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 387.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 88.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 22.7% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,776,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

