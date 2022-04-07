Ieq Capital LLC Trims Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,927 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

SLB traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.12. 227,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,503,274. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.07. The company has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLB. Argus increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

