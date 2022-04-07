Ieq Capital LLC Sells 734 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.88.

Shares of COF stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.38. The company had a trading volume of 89,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,559. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.25 and a 200 day moving average of $150.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.51. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $122.43 and a 1-year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.