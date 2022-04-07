Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.55.

HCA stock traded up $4.69 on Thursday, reaching $255.17. 27,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,789. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $185.21 and a one year high of $272.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.32.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

