Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 508,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 264,509 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 149,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 99,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KMI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.98. 322,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,943,972. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average is $17.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.27.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

