Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,116 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $629,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,319 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $126,053,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $84,723,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,300,033 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $296,122,000 after purchasing an additional 341,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $75,686,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.89. 41,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,897. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $168.74 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.67.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

